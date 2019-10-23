Post-Baller Bag: Dwyane Wade Signs Multi-Year Deal To Be An NBA Analyst For TNT

Dwyane Wade Signs Multi-Year Development Deal With WarnerMedia

He hasn’t even been out of the game for a year, and now, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade is already making his way into the media business.

The 37-year-old is going to be a regular analyst for TNT’s studio coverage of the NBA on Tuesday nights this season, which he’ll host alongside former Miami Heat teammate Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker. Wade’s agreement with WarnerMedia also includes other projects covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment across the company’s many different platforms. Not only that, the three-time NBA champion will also help Turner Sports and CBS Sports cover college basketball’s coveted Final Four.

“I’m thrilled and grateful to be joining the WarnerMedia family with many exciting opportunities ahead,” Dwyane Wade said in a press release. “I have great respect for TNT’s team of analysts and their long-standing commitment to quality sports coverage. After 16 seasons in the NBA, I look forward to connecting with my fans in this new role and bringing my own perspective to the game I love.”