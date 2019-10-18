Fly Kicks: Dwyane Wade & Rick Ross DROP Special Edition Way Of Wade Sneakers

Dwyane Wade & Rick Ross DROP Special Edition Way Of Wade Sneakers

Three-time NBA Champion Dwyane Wade announced today a special collaboration with rapper Rick Ross on a two-shoe collection that celebrates and commemorates each of their individual success and collective impact on the city of Miami. Wade and Ross blend creativity to design new colorways of the WOW7 and the lifestyle focused Essence Ace II.

The Ross and Wade collaborative colorway of the Way Of Wade 7 (also known as WOW7) is a black, purple and gold reimagining of Wade’s seventh signature shoe. The performance basketball sneaker features a removable/replaceable crown that wraps along the midsole and heel – a nod to the ‘Biggest Boss’ and the artwork of Ross’ critically acclaimed album, “Rather You Than Me.”

The collaboration will be available on Oct. 19 and both shoes will be released online at www.wayofwade.com and locally in Miami at The Edition Boutique in Miami, FL.