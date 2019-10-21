SMH: Skylar Diggins-Smith Reveals She Was Playing While Pregnant Throughout 2018 Season, Blasts WNBA’s Lack Of Support

Skylar Diggins-Smith Expresses Lack Of Support From Her Organization

Skylar Diggins-Smith is the definition of a hard worker.

The Dallas Wings baller took to Twitter over the weekend to air out her frustrations with the WNBA, and more specifically, its mistreatment of athletes who are also mothers. In the same breath, she also revealed that she played the entire season in 2018 while pregnant without telling a soul.

The WNBA All-Star star was responding to the backlash she received over her decision to take a break during the 2019 season, which started shortly after she gave birth. The 29-year-old new mother addressed everyone who claimed she was giving up on her team, also suggesting that some of those criticisms came directly from the WNBA.

“Having no support from your own organization is unfortunate,” Skylar tweeted. She went on to say (and later delete), “The blasts that disrespect of mothers (and our rights) in the WNBA is incredible. I can’t wait until you hear my story FROM ME!”

Having no support from your own organization is unfortunate — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) October 18, 2019

The baller continued, explaining her absence from the court this season and stating she was suffering from postpartum depression, for which she had very little resources to help her.

Diggins Smith also says that she “didn’t tell a soul” she was pregnant during the entire 2018 season.

People called me a quitter, said I gave up on my team, etc., etc. Not knowing I took two FULL months away from everything because of postpartum depression. With limited resources to help me be successful mentally/physically. But just wait though….KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY. — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) October 19, 2019

I played the ENTIRE season pregnant last year! All star, and led league (top 3-5) in MPG….didn’t tell a soul. — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) October 19, 2019