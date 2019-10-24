Listen Live As Kanye West Sits Down With Zane Lowe To Discuss “Everything” Ahead Of His Album Release

Kanye West’s New Interview With Zane Lowe Airs Today On Beats 1

With the impending release of his highly-anticipated album Jesus Is King dropping tomorrow, Kanye West is going to be sitting down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for a special Beats 1 interview today, October 24.

The actual content of the conversation remains a secret, but Apple advertises the fact that Ye and Lowe are expected to “cover everything,” which alludes to a discussion that surrounds more than just music on the new album. Possible topics that fans expect to come up throughout this interview are the multiple delays of Jesus Is King’s release, the album’s accompanying IMAX film, what ever happened to Yandhi, the rapper’s new-found faith, being a father of four, and everything in between.

Kim Kardashian originally announced a September 27 release date for Jesus Is King, before pushing it back to September 29. Next, a trailer and tickets for the accompanying IMAX film were released to the public a few weeks later, which was quickly followed by Sunday Service attendees in Washington DC claiming Kanye set a new date at a listening party. Later, West formally announced for the first time that Jesus Is King’s official release date would be October 25.

You can listen to Kanye’s discussion with Zane Lowe as it airs LIVE on Beats 1 at 9AM PT/12PM ET. Check it out here.