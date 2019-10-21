MAGA Gospel Tunes Vol. 1? Kanye West Formally Announces New Album “Jesus Is King”

Lo & behold Kanye West has returned to Twitter. Of course it’s only to promote his upcoming Def Jam release “Jesus Is King.” For the majority of 2019, Kanye West has been 100% missing from every social media platform aside from his support from Trump on New Years day.

One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

For the rest of the year, he stayed MIA until his “Sunday Service” graced the hungover fans at Coachella. Since then his Sunday Service has been keeping him busy and off the MAGA train hitting Atlanta, Detriot, New York, Wyoming, Howard Homecoming, Jamaica and other cities. While in New York Kanye played his new album this wife Kim Kardashian promised would be released that same weekend (Sept. 27th) but never released.

Kanye has returned to his newly purchased city in Wyoming and the album was nowhere in sight.

Tonight Kanye rejoined the rest of us on social media to hop on twitter and announce his still highly anticipated album “Jesus Is King” would hit streaming services and iTunes October 25th. This date has people assuming he will still be a no show but with the movie that accompanies the album hitting IMAX theaters worldwide the same day, it seems it’s go time for Kanye.