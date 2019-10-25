Exclusive: New Details Emerge In Q Money’s Complicated Murder Case

Exclusive Q Money Murder Case Update

New details have emerged in Q Money‘s complicated murder case stemming from a fatal shooting in Decatur, Georgia on April 15th that left fellow up-and-coming rapper Calvin Alexander Chappell dead.

Authorities say Qamar ‘Q Money’ Williams allegedly shot Chappell “multiple times with a handgun” but sources close to the rising star claim the charges are bogus.

“They ain’t got nothin’ on Q Money, no gun, no witnesses, no CSI forensics, nothing. That boy coming home soon. The system been holding him all this time and they got nothin. SMH…. It’s a set up y’all”

Over the past several months, the Cleveland native and T.I.G./Warner Records artist has managed to maintain his buzz on social media with the help of a solid management team and supportive family that claims he’s the victim in this unfortunate saga.

“We feel Qamar was a victim in this situation as well due to his life being completely altered behind this event,” Williams’ family wrote in the statement. “Qamar is an energetic, enthusiastic young man and has no malice in his heart for anyone. As the facts and evidence continue to become available, we are sure that they will show that Qamar acted in self-defense from feeling as though his life was at risk and being threatened”

With millions at stake and his freedom on the line, Q Money continues to grind and dropped a teaser for his upcoming mixtape “How U Gone Hate” on Instagram.

He also received support from a platinum-selling rapper who spoke on condition of anonymity:

“It’s time to free Q Money, he’s a good dude that always had a smile on his face when I saw him. More than that, he was about to be a household name. Q has been locked up for way too long without any word on where they are now with his case. I have a feeling there is more to this story. #FreeQMoney”

You can follow Q Money on Instagram here. His new project “”How U Gone Hate” drops November 8th.