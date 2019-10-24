“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Daniel Wants To Know Why Lizzy Has A Pregnancy Test [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Lizzy And Daniel Aren’t Seeing Eye To Eye
We’re just a day away from our favorite guilty pleasure show “Love After Lockup” but we’ve got you covered early with an exclusive clip. In this sneak peek, Daniel still hasn’t gotten a job or his GED and Lizzy is ready to start a family. Check it out below:
Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:
Lizzy stuns Daniel with shocking results. Glorietta’s engagement party blows up when mom faces off with her felon fiancé. Shane’s surprise leads Lacey to a major meltdown. Cheryl questions Josh. Amber & Vince reach a crossroads.
LOVE AFTER LOCKUP – “DANGEROUS ENGAGEMENTS” – Airs Friday, October 25th at 9/8C on WeTV
