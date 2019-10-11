“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Amber & Vincent Strip Club Visit Goes Wrong [VIDEO]

“Love After Lockup” Airs Friday Nights On WeTV

Friends of newly released ex-con Amber press her beau about his feelings for her in the newest episode of “Love After Lockup.”

Our exclusive clip shows Vincent, Amber and two pals living it up in a strip club, where Vincent awkwardly enjoys one dancer grinding on him. The awkward vibes continue outside, where Amber’s friends repeatedly ask Vincent why he wants to be with Amber.

The scene isn’t the only fireworks happening on the reality show, which charts the relationship highs and lows between incarcerated people and their lovers on the outside.

Peep the episode description: Lizzy’s dangerous encounter with an ex threatens Daniel’s freedom & her secret. Shane’s bold move stuns Lacey. Cheryl & Josh’s risky search. Vince clashes with Amber’s friends. Angela races to Tony to get answers, and Glorietta’s mom grills her felon fiancé.