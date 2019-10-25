KimYe, Laverne Cox, Iman And More Attend FGI’s Night Of Stars Gala

Kim Kardashian West And Kanye West Pile On The PDA AT Fashion Group International’s Night Of Stars Gala

While y’all were waiting (OR NOT!) for Kanye West’s new album ‘Jesus Is King’ to drop – he and his wife Kim Kardashian West were busy partying with fashion’s finest at the Fashion Group International Night Of Stars Gala.

After all these years, Ye still can’t keep his hands on Kim.

Have a look at more photos from the night below: