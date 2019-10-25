Seen On The Scene: Megan Thee Stallion, Trina, Lil Kim, DJ Khaled & More At Spotify’s RapCaviar Live In Miami

Megan Thee Stallion, Trina, Lil Kim, DJ Khaled & More At Spotify’s RapCaviar Live In Miami

Last night, Spotify hosted RapCaviar Live with a SUPER female lineup at The Fillmore Miami Beach. Fans came out to celebrate RapCaviar’s hottest hits from powerhouse acts including Megan Thee Stallion, Trina, Kash Doll, Saweetie, Melii, Doja Cat, Mulatto, and Kamaiyah.

The energy of the night continued full throttle with “305” native DJ Khaled took the stage to welcome Trina and perform “All I Do Is Win,” with everyone in the crowd putting their “hands up.” Special guest Trick Daddy joined Trina to perform their classic hit “Nann”. Check out a quick gallery from the night’s epic event on the flip!