So In Sync: Cassie Claims It Was Her Hubby Alex Fine Who Realized She Was Pregnant Before She Did

Cassie Says Her Husband Knew She Was Pregnant First

Over the past year, fans have been following along on Cassie’s whirlwind romance with her now-husband Alex Fine. Before they got married, though, the star got pregnant–and as it turns out, Cassie wasn’t the one to break the news to Alex, but the other way around.

Seven months into her pregnancy, Cassie is opening up about her recent journey to motherhood, even revealing that Mr. Fine is the one who realized her menstrual cycle was off before it even occurred to the singer that she could be pregnant.

“It was my husband (still getting used to saying this!) that noticed I hadn’t had my period in a while,” Cassie told maternity blog Hatch. “When he said something to me, I was like, ‘Who pays attention to that?!’ Apparently, he does. So, I took a test, and it was positive! We were both over the moon!”

She went on to share that while the pregnancy wasn’t exactly “planned,” she and her boo discussed the possibility of having children shortly before conceiving their baby girl “the good old fashioned way.”

Cassie also delves into her decision to get married while pregnant, admitting that she didn’t initially want to go through with it, but later realized her being married to Alex was what mattered the most:

“At first, I was NOT down with the idea of being a pregnant bride! I dreamed of having champagne and dancing at our wedding! However, once I weighed the amount of time we would have to wait (hello, birth, and breastfeeding), I realized what I cared about was being his wife and our family, not about whether I was pregnant or not at our wedding. In the end, we had a beautiful intimate ceremony on a bluff overlooking Malibu during sunset. Everything was perfect.”

Cassie and Alex Fine went public with their relationship at the tail end of 2018, later announcing her pregnancy in June of this year. The couple got married in September and are expecting their bundle of joy within the next couple months.