Gestation Glow: Cassie Flaunts Her NUDE Mommy Baaaawdy In BTS Maternity Shoot Pic

Cassie Poses Nude In Maternity Pic

Cassie is continuing to live her best (post-Diddy) life and she’s showing off her gorgeous gestation glow. The newly married Mrs. Alex Fine posted a behind the scenes pic from her maternity shoot.

“When the shoot didn’t work out, but the BTS did,” Cassie captioned her post where she’s wearing nothing but fishnets.”

Looking good, Mrs. Fine!

Prior to sharing her behind the scenes maternity shoot pic, Cassie told VOGUE that she and her personal trainer bae Alex debated whether or not to get engaged before or after their baby came but ultimately decided on before.

They ultimately wed in Malibu with just 14 people by their side and she reflected on their proposal.

Cassie also told the mag that Alex surprised her with his proposal that he did alongside the Compton Cowboys.

“I knew that Alex was designing a ring, but I honestly wasn’t expecting a super elaborate proposal because we already had the wedding date set, but he planned such a beautiful experience for me. I was so surprised!” He told me to come ready because we were driving straight to dinner to celebrate my birthday early that night as my family was coming into town,” she remembers. “I was running a little late, so he called me to check in.” Cassie pulled up just before the sun went down, and Compton Cowboys leader Randy Savvy came out front to welcome her with flowers. “At that point, I got so nervous, but was also really excited.”

Cassie also previously released these two maternity pics shot by Brendan Forbes.