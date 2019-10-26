Florida Crazies: Freaky ‘Frozen’ F***er “Let It Go” While Dry-Humping An Olaf Doll Inside Target Store

Florida Man Arrested For Ejaculating Into Olaf Doll

Cody Christopher Meader, 20-years-old, was arrested this week at a Pinellas County Target for obeying his lascivious lust and getting low-down and dirty with a children’s toy according to the Miami Herald.

The victim in question is an Olaf snowman doll from the smash-hit kids’ flick Frozen. The arrest affidavit states that Meader entered the store, made bee-line to the Disney merch, and “proceeded to lay it on the floor and ‘dry hump’ the item.”

Oh, but this inanimate assault didn’t stop at dry-humping. The report goes on to state that Meader “ejaculated onto the merchandise before placing it back on display.”

B-b-b-b-but wait, it gets worse!!!

After he was done with Olaf, Meader grabbed a unicorn and did the exact same thing to it!

The horny Hentai humper was eventually arrested but posted a $150 bond later that same day.

This story was so insane that Charlamagne Tha God gave Meader “Donkey of the day”.

Mutha. F***in. Florida. SMH.