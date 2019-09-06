Breakfast & Break-In: Burglar Is Caught Cooking Morning Meal In Man’s Home, Tells Resident To “Go Back To Sleep”

Burglar Caught Cooking Breakfast For Himself In Someone’s Home

Nothing like waking up to a stranger in your home who entered illegally.

I meaaaaan, if they got you on the sunny side ups though, no hard feelings right?

According to WSB-TV, police say a burglar broke into a Florida home and made time to cook breakfast for himself. When the resident arose to the kitchen wonderer, the trespasser had the nerve to tell the resident “go back to sleep.”

The resident told investigators that he awoke to find the man cooking and eating sometime after 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The burglar then reportedly ran from the house when the resident dialed 911. Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office tracked down the guy in a swampy and wooded location behind the home.

Deputies identified him as Gavin Crim, a 19-year-old Marine who allegedly entered the home via an unlocked rear door.

An arrest report said that the suspect might have been under the influence of alcohol.

Well…hopefully he was well fed and his eggs were fluffed to perfection.