Straaaait To The Slammer: Man Accused Of Robbing Safaree Strikes A Plea Deal

Man Who Allegedly Robbed Safaree Last Year Strikes A Plea Deal

One suspect who has been accused of robbing Safaree at gunpoint last year has now struck a plea deal.

According to reports from TMZ, Carl Harry was looking at a whopping 20 years in jail for his connection in the robbery, which took place back in April of 2018. Now, Harry is exchanging that potential sentence for 364 days in a New Jersey jail along with five years of probation, which he gets by pleading guilty to 1 count of conspiracy to commit theft.

Safaree himself revealed that he was robbed the day the incident took place during an interview with Angie Martinez.

“I just got robbed at gunpoint,” the reality star said at the time. “A couple of hours ago, I just got robbed. Two dudes with guns just ran up on me, me face down on the floor with a gun to my head. They just took everything.”

When the whole thing first went down, Harry along with two other men–Shawn Harewood and Tacuma Ashman–were hit with a seven-count indictment that included charges of armed robbery in the first degree and unlawful possession of a gun in the second degree. The men reportedly held Safaree at gunpoint in a parking garage, taking more than $180,000 in cash and jewelry. Footage of the scary situation was captured on the garage’s security cameras and later obtained by TMZ.

Not only was this robbery a horrific incident on it’s own, but it was also reported that Harewood was a close friend of the Love & Hip Hop star’s before the crime took place. With his deal, Harry’s other six charges have been dismissed. Harewood and Ashman have yet to follow their co-defendant’s lead in orchestrating deals and their trial is set to take place in December, while Harry will officially be sentenced the following month.