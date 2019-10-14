Straaaaait Sweetness: Erica Mena Gifts Proud Papa-To-Be Safaree THIS $50K Push Present
Erica Mena Buys Safaree A Push Present
Now, this is interesting. Although she’s pregnant, Erica Mena isn’t the one getting a “push present” in her relationship, instead, she’s the one doing the gifting.
TMZ reports that Erica gave her STRAAAAIT sweetie/new husband Safaree a $50,000 necklace as an early push present. The necklace is a 14-carat rose gold Cuban link nameplate, has 36.65-carat diamonds and reads “Daddy.” Erica reportedly gave it to Safaree to commemorate the impending birth of his first child, this child will be her second.
View this post on Instagram
My wife sent a gift to my grooms suite yesterday and I was speechless. The card said this is from Her and our unborn child To Daddy 😱 That just gave it a whole new meaning. Means so much to me! Thank you to my wife @iamerica_mena 💎 #Daddy i cant wait to be a father🙏🏾🙏🏾 @edendiamonds did this behind my back but it’s all love 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️🎞🎞
As previously reported Erica and Safaree had a gender reveal party and found out that they’re expecting a baby girl.
View this post on Instagram
God I can’t thank you enough 🙏🏽♥️ My husband and I are living a dream. Everything we’ve ever wanted has officially come true. 💖 Special thank you to @suedenyc for allowing us to have this moment with you all. 💖 Last night brought to you by @nevaehleheventsandweddings – video @nytevisionllc
Before that, their whirlwind year culminated with a wedding (filmed for “Love & Hip Hop) at Legacy Castle in Pequannock, New Jersey.
Congrats Safaree—must be niiiiiiiice!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.