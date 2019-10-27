‘Black And Blue’ Star Naomie Harris Talks First Lead Role And Still Sporting Bruises From Set! [VIDEO]

Naomie Harris Talks ‘Black And Blue’ And Being The Change

‘Black And Blue’ opened in theatres this weekend and BOSSIP had the chance to sit down with the movie’s star Naomie Harris who revealed her role as Officer Alicia West was not only the first time that a black woman has taken on a leading role as a cop in a feature film, but also marked her first leading role PERIODt!

Check out the interview below:

Have you seen ‘Black and Blue’ yet? Hit the flip for more from Naomie’s costar Tyrese and the film’s director Deon Taylor