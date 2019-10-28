GTFOH, You Bum! Donald Trump Greeted With Boos And “Lock Him Up” Chant At Nationals World Series Game

Donald Trump Booed And Crowd Chants “Lock Him Up” At World Series

Donald Trump attended game 5 of the World Series last night in Washington, D.C. as the home team Nationals played the Houston Astros.

When his face was emblazoned across the jumbotron, the crowd at Nationals Park let 53% of white women’s president know exactly how they feel about POTUS 45.

WATCH: President Trump met with loud boos as he is introduced at the World Series in Nationals Park on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/4RTW8ZqxqP — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 28, 2019

That ain’t no fake news. That ain’t a biased poll. THAT, ladies and gentlemen, is the will of the American people. The booing was just the beginning, following the cascade of boos, followed another deliciously trolly chant…

Full on “LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!” chants heard throughout the crowd at Nats Park after President Trump was announced and shown on screen here #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1ktVXkHYFy — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019

This morning, you might have noticed that “Joe and Mika” and “Sorry Joe” are trending high on Twitter and wondered why. Well, check out this clip of Joe Scarborough’s and Mika Brzezinski’s reaction to the chant on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

"We are Americans and we do not do that. We do not want the world hearing us chant 'Lock him up' to this president or to any president." — @JoeNBC pic.twitter.com/9IgMCETBdn — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) October 28, 2019

During the 2016 election these two clowns, who now spend their mornings lambasting Trump, schmoozed and kiki’ed with Donald regularly. Many would argue that Morning Joe giving Donald such generous air-time assisted in getting him elected, so they should probably just STFU about “civility”. Moreover, unlike Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump might legitimately be a criminal.