R. Kelly Asks Judge To Toss Child Porn Cover-Up Charge Over Statute Of Limitations (Exclusive)

R. Kelly Awaiting Trial For Multiple Child Sex Abuse Offenses

When it comes to trying to get out of jail, R. Kelly is taking a page from his former business manager’s playbook.

Lawyers for the disgraced singer filed a motion to dismiss charges related to his federal child porn case citing the same motion that his co-defendant Derrel McDavid filed last week.

McDavid asked the judge to dismiss the charge that he conspired with Kelly to obtain and destroy sex tapes involving him and minors between 1997 and 2002. The R. Kelly employee’s argument is that the alleged offenses in question occurred after the statute of limitations expired in 2014, which make them ineligible for prosecution.

McDavid said that the feds can’t prove that he and Kelly criminally conspired to get rid of films involving Kelly abusing young girls after 2014, and want the charge thrown out immediately.

Kelly must’ve wholeheartedly agreed with McDavid’s contentions because he filed the exact same motion on Oct. 28, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

A judge has yet to rule on the motion.

Kelly is due back in court this week for his simultaneous federal case in Brooklyn, NY, which accuses him of running a criminal enterprise for years that funneled schoolgirls to him to sexually exploit.