Jailed R. Kelly Complains That He’s Too Sick For Lockup & Being Kept Away From Both Girlfriends In Letter To Judge (Exclusive Details)

Disgraced Singer Has Been Locked Up For More Than Two Months On Child Sex Abuse Charges

He’s been locked up for more than two months, and R. Kelly has complained that his life is nothing short of hell.

The “Pied Piper” revealed that he’s suffering from a host of health ailments, can’t see his two young gal pals at the same time and doesn’t have enough phone time while he remains behind bars and without bail on federal sex abuse charges.

In a letter to the judge, the lawyer for the “Step In The Name Of Love” singer said his health has rapidly deteriorated since he was jailed on July 16. Steve Greenberg said his client is now dealing with acute anxiety, numbness in his hand and untreated hernia – and isn’t getting proper medical care.

And to add insult to injury, Greenberg said Kelly can only visit with one of the girlfriends at once, and had to wait an entire 90 days in order to see the other.

Greenberg wrote the letter to try to persuade the judge to release the disgraced singer on bail. The lawyer pointed out that Kelly is broke – so he doesn’t have the means to pay off witnesses or to skip town. He said that the feds had confiscated his passport, so there’s no way that he could leave the country, and he reiterated that Kelly didn’t have a criminal record and didn’t run away during his first child sex trial more than 10 years ago.

The judge has yet to rule on the motion.