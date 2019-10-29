Wendy Williams, Ashley Graham, Mindy Kaling And More Attend NYC Premiere For “The Morning Show”

- By Bossip Staff
Wendy Williams at Morning Show NYC Premiere

Source: ENT/ SplashNews / Splash News

“The Morning Show” NYC Premiere Brings Out Big Names

It looks like the New York City premiere of the new movie “The Morning Show” was the place to be for many big names in showbiz on Monday night. Daytime talk queen Wendy Williams was in the building for the big premiere, as was Gayle King, Lena Waithe and a plethora of other faves.

Ashley Graham attends Morning Show NYC Premiere

Source: ENT/ SplashNews / Splash News

Ashley Graham brought the baby bump to the premiere.

Mindy Kaling Morning Show NYC Premiere

Source: Kristin Callahan / Ace Pictures/ SplashNews / Splash News

Mindy Kaling looked really gorgeous at the event. Check out more photos from the premiere below:

Categories: Ballers, Bangers, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.