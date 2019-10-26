DESUS & MERO: Gayle King On Interviewing R. Kelly, Her Dating Criteria & Oprah’s Group Chat [Video]

Gayle King Stops By Desus & Mero For An Illustrious Interview

The latest guest to stop by Desus & Mero was none other than Gayle King.

Throughout the conversation, King talks in-depth about what it was like interviewing R. Kelly, what’s on her list of dating criteria, Maurice DuBois, and what unexpected conversations go-down in the Oprah group chat. Peep the interview down below to see the hilarious conversation in-full: