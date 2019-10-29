A Lil’ Positivity: John Cena Announces $500,000 Donation To Help Combat California Wildfires

In his announcement, the actor plugged his new comedy, saying it “showcases a group of people I believe are heroes — first responders.” He then delved more into the fact that “California is in dire straits.”

“It is burning,” Cena said. “It is under siege from massive wildfires statewide, which means that our first responders are working around the clock and they need our help.” That’s when John then called on Paramount–the studio behind his new film–to select a charity which aids first responders.

“And on behalf of Playing With Fire and out of respect to the people who I truly believe are heroes my response will be to immediately donate half a million dollars to this cause. In times like this, when people are giving their lives and working around the clock what they need from us is resources.” He added, “This is the right thing to do, and I’m doing my part to help the cause” as he ended his video with a plea for everyone to stay safe.