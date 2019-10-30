Black Don’t Crack: Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross And Other Black Women Who Are 47 And Don’t Look Like It
47-Year-Old Black Women
Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross celebrated their birthdays this week and showed off one thing we know for certain to never doubt: black don’t crack. Want more proof? These women are all 47 and they all look fine as all hell and pretty much look like they did 20 years ago.
We don’t know what is in the water or grits, but, man it’s got black women out here glowing as they get closer to 50.
Amen.
Take a glorious look.
Anika Noni Rose – September 6, 1972
It is key. 🧡💚 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ @thegivingkeys if you don't know their mission, stop by their page and check them out. It will lift you. *not a paid partnership, just a recipient of the lift that I've since passed forward.* #Love #GiveWithPurpose Braids and 📸 by: @therealritabee
This is 47! Some nuggets I've learned to embrace… As long as I got a plate (full or not) I'm gonna try to make sure everybody eats. If the seat you are offering me at your wack ass table means I cant sleep at night, that's a hard pass for me. I'll go to my grave creating the world's biggest most inclusive table centering the voices, lives and best interests of our most marginalized peoples. My time with my family is priceless. Admit when you are wrong. And dont offer terrible apologies that include "I'm sorry IF…" Center your joy, peace and grace. Always remember that not everyone is going to love you, like you or support you. That's not ANY of your business. You can STILL love them, support them and champion them & their work. You lose nothing celebrating folks, even the ones who would prefer you take a long walk off a short plank. Dont apologize for doing what's right for YOU. There is no pot of gold at the end of your life for doing what everyone else thinks you should. LIVE! Evolution is a beautiful thing. Just cuz you were a dumbass doesn't mean you have to STAY a dumbass. Learn, grow & evolve. Have fun with cool folks and dont leave until the lights come on!! Happy Birthday to meeeeeeeee 😁💪🏾✊🏿🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤
Gabrielle Union – October 29, 1972
It’s my birthday. I’m 47 today and I’m filled with gratitude. I LOVE getting older and I LOVE my life. I’m so grateful to be living this life I’m in. I’ve worked so hard to feel good in my skin and to build a life that truly matches me and I’m in it and it feels good. I remain curious and teachable and so it will all keep getting better. No filter, no retouch 47 year old thirst trap! Boom!
Tracee Ellis Ross – October 29, 1972
End of the night moments on my stairs with my last gift. I have so much love and gratitude in my heart, and that is the true gift in life. Thank you to everyone who gave me love today. Especially my husband @therealjosephmorgan, the love of my life, true inspiration for art, adventure and sooooo much laughter! Every moment with you is a blessing! And thank you to my precious, talented, beautiful daughter @meccawhitelion for being my best friend and making me so proud. You are a wonderful person and artist. Nothing in this world compares to the gift of love and recognizing that you have it.
Persia White – October 25, 1972
Thank you Mercy For Animals! Love and compassions should always be celebrated and this full of glamor. From the moment I became a producer on the film @earthlingsfilm I was blown away by #mercyforanimals! I also want to thank my glam team for my lion hair by @malcolllm, smoking hot makeup by @mylahmorales, and @therealjosephmorgan 🔥 style by @veronica.graye! fantastic vegan shoes by @dollskill , punk ear cuff and brass purse by @alexandermcqueen Sending love to our @meccawhitelion @Kat graham and all the beautiful hearts that support @mercyforanimals 20th anniversary Gala.#govegan #20yearsofmercy
