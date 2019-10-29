Birthday Twin Tantalizers Gabrielle Union & Tracee Ellis Ross Celebrate 47 (FORTEEE-SEVEN) Years Of Bad Bish Life

In seasoned snacks news…

Gabrielle Union And Tracee Ellis Ross Turn 47

Two of your favorite actresses are celebrating 47 years of life today, October 29. Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross are now both three years away from 50—and they’re looking as fabulous and FINE as ever.

The b-day twins both celebrated over the weekend at Gabby’s L.A. birthday bash and Tracee dressed as DJ Quik…

and Gabby went as her Clovers character from “Bring It On.”

Gabby also shared with the world her secrets to her snatchedness, it’s apparently “water, tequila, boundaries, and accountability.”

Secret you ask… water, tequila, boundaries & an extra helping of accountability 🖤💪🏾 #47 https://t.co/u9Xo04v32z — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 29, 2019

Don’t these 47-year-old birthday twins look tantalizing????

