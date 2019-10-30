Black Girl Magic: Janelle Monae, Cynthia Erivo And More Attend VIP Screening Of ‘Harriet’

Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monet attend Focus Features VIP Screening of Harriet

Cynthia Erivo And Janelle Monae Look Stunning At Los Angeles ‘Harriet’ Screening

Talk about black beauty! Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous at a special screening of their new film ‘Harriet’ in Los Angeles.

Vanessa Bell Calloway Focus Features VIP Screening of Harriet

Vanessa Bell Calloway, who plays Harriet’s mom, also looked amazing at the event.

Janelle Monet attends Focus Features VIP Screening of Harriet

Janelle is fine and glowing… Yowsers!

Henry Hunter Hall Kasi Lemmons Vondie Curtis Hall Focus Features VIP Screening of Harriet

We love this family. ‘Harriet’ director Kasi Lemmons with her son Henry Hunter Hall, and husband Vondie Curtis-Hall who are both in the film.

Check out more photos from the screening below:

