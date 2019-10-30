Ciara And Russell Wilson Go “Apesh*t” With Halloween Hov And Bey Looks

Ciara And Russell Wilson Dress As Beyoncé And Jay Z For Halloween

How’s this for a creative costume… Married power couple Ciara and Russell Wilson dressed as married power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z for Halloween! The pair donned bright-toned suits similar to the looks Bey and hubby Hov rocked in their “Apesh*t” video.

LOL @ Russell Wilson mouthing the Migos ad libs.

Did Ciara make a good Bey? She’s kind of got her facial expressions down and the hair definitely looks similar.

How do you think Russell Wilson did with his Jay Z costume? The hair isn’t quite long enough, but we see the effort there.

Hit the flip to see how their adorable kiddos embraced Halloween.