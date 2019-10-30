Ciara And Russell Wilson Go “Apesh*t” With Halloween Hov And Bey Looks
How’s this for a creative costume… Married power couple Ciara and Russell Wilson dressed as married power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z for Halloween! The pair donned bright-toned suits similar to the looks Bey and hubby Hov rocked in their “Apesh*t” video.
LOL @ Russell Wilson mouthing the Migos ad libs.
Did Ciara make a good Bey? She’s kind of got her facial expressions down and the hair definitely looks similar.
How do you think Russell Wilson did with his Jay Z costume? The hair isn’t quite long enough, but we see the effort there.
Hit the flip to see how their adorable kiddos embraced Halloween.
The couple’s kids Sienne and young Future dressed as Janet and Randy Jackson. Their kids seem like they are ready to perform for real too.
Future definitely has that IT factor…
Little cutie pies.
Which celebs would you and your family want to dress up as for Halloween?
