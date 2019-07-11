Future Blessings: Ciara And Russell Wilson Speak On Plans To Expand Their Picture Perfect Family

Ciara And Future Admit They Want A Third Child

Three might be a magic number for Ciara and Russell Wilson. The couple, who recently celebrated three years of blissful matrimony-dom were asked by “Extra’s” Tanika Ray about having more kids while on the ESPY’s red carpet.

Russell hinted, “I’m just saying three is a good number.” Ciara added, “Three is my favorite number, but I can say, I am enjoying dancing with a flat belly.” Russell gushed, “She looks good pregnant too.” Ciara confirmed, “My answer is definitely yes, it’s just when, it’s going to happen… I look forward to having more, for sure.” Russell called having kids a “miracle,” saying, “I think it’s the greatest miracle having children that’s the thing… you learn patience, you continue to learn love, you learn what life is supposed to be like, that’s the best thing about children.” Ciara spoke about the couple’s daughter Sienna, born in April 2017, saying, “She’s awesome, she’s a fireball.”

The couple are also raising Ciara’s 5-year-old son Future, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

The couple hit the ESPY’s Wednesday for the 4th time, this time to present the Jimmy V Award to JV football coach Rob Mendez.

Russell said, “Tonight it is really cool for two reasons, we are giving the Jimmy V Award today. I cannot wait for people to see this – a really inspiring story.” Ciara added, “We are excited because we are also going to share our new artist Deandre today… We think he is the next vocal giant.”

Who knew that the ESPY’s was the place to introduce new artists?!

What do you think about Ciara and Russell welcoming more kids? Sienna and Future both seem so sweet and adorable. We can’t wait for this couple to have more.

Check out more photos from the ESPY’s below then hit the flip from some recent L.A. dates for the pair.