Niecy Nash Confirms Divorce From Hubby Of 8 Years—Rumors Allege Her ‘Claws’ Smithereens Scenes Sparked Split

Niecy Nash Confirms Divorce From Hubby Of 8 Years

Niecy Nash is announcing the end of her marriage. The “Claws” star took to Instagram to share that she and her husband Jay Tucker are divorcing after 8 years of marriage. The 49-year-old actress posted a joint statement from herself and Tucker confirming their split.

“We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have. Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage,” said the pair in the statement. “Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share — present tense,” they continued. “Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years,” they said. “We are grateful. Niecy Nash + Jay Tucker.”

Niecy married Tucker in Malibu in May 2011. Their divorce is especially surprising considering that in 2013, Nash published a book called “It’s Hard to Fight Naked, dishing out relationship advice.

In it, she told women that the key to a healthy relationship is to make sure your man remains well fed and well sexed. She had a chapter in the book surrounding that concept titled “Stomach Full, Penis Empty: A Woman’s Guide to a Happy Marriage” and has been adamant that “a BJ a day keeps the divorce away.”

This was Niecy’s second marriage, she previously divorced her first husband Don Nash in 2007.

And while details are skimpy about what caused Niecy’s divorce, there’s speculation that her hit TNT series caused a strain on her marriage. In particular, there are rumors that the steamy sex scenes were an issue.

