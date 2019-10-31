Niecy Nash Confirms Divorce From Hubby Of 8 Years—Rumors Allege Her ‘Claws’ Smithereens Scenes Sparked Split
Niecy Nash Confirms Divorce From Hubby Of 8 Years
Niecy Nash is announcing the end of her marriage. The “Claws” star took to Instagram to share that she and her husband Jay Tucker are divorcing after 8 years of marriage. The 49-year-old actress posted a joint statement from herself and Tucker confirming their split.
“We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have. Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage,” said the pair in the statement.
“Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share — present tense,” they continued. “Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years,” they said. “We are grateful. Niecy Nash + Jay Tucker.”
https://www.instagram.com/niecynash1/?utm_source=ig_embed
Niecy married Tucker in Malibu in May 2011. Their divorce is especially surprising considering that in 2013, Nash published a book called “It’s Hard to Fight Naked, dishing out relationship advice.
In it, she told women that the key to a healthy relationship is to make sure your man remains well fed and well sexed. She had a chapter in the book surrounding that concept titled “Stomach Full, Penis Empty: A Woman’s Guide to a Happy Marriage” and has been adamant that “a BJ a day keeps the divorce away.”
This was Niecy’s second marriage, she previously divorced her first husband Don Nash in 2007.
And while details are skimpy about what caused Niecy’s divorce, there’s speculation that her hit TNT series caused a strain on her marriage. In particular, there are rumors that the steamy sex scenes were an issue.
Hit the flip.
The Daily Mail reports that Niecy’s series “Claws” caused a rift between her and her husband.
DailyMail alleges that the strain over living in different cities, her TV show’s graphic sex scenes and her “sexy new look”, all factored into their impending divorce.
They also allege that she quietly separated from Jay Tucker several months ago, putting up her Bell Canyon, California compound for sale for $1.2 million back in July according to a source who spoke with them in confidence.
The source told DailyMail.com: ‘Niecy got a brand new body right before she went to film Claws down in New Orleans and that’s when their troubles began. Jay was really uncomfortable with her graphic sex scenes on the show and that made their problems worse’. Pictured: Nash playing character Desna Simms on TNT’s Claws +9
‘Jay was really uncomfortable with her graphic sex scenes on the show and that made their problems worse.
‘They were living in two different cities and Jay expressed he didn’t like his wife being in New Orleans while he was in LA.’
When the comedy-drama had its big premiere in LA in June of 2017, Tucker didn’t attend because the couple had been fighting about the show, according to the source.
All of this is all speculation and we might never really know what caused Niecy and Jay’s split but we wish them both the best.
Are YOU surprised that Niecy Nash is getting a divorce???
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.