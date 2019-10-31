Exclusive: RuPaul Has A Special Message For Eve As “The Talk” Hosts Have Their Halloween Rocktober Lip Sync War guy

Eve Channels RuPaul For “The Talk’s” Fifth Annual Rocktober Lip Sync War

Don’t miss “The Talk” today! Reigning champion Eve will be performing singer and drag queen RuPaul’s 1992 song “Supermodel” as part of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning show’s fifth annual “Rocktober Lip Sync War.” The hosts hit the stage and perform as some of music’s biggest artists and compete in a show-stopping competition, Thursday, Oct. 31 .

RuPaul even sent BOSSIP an exclusive message wishing Eve well in her performance as him.

In her fifth “Rocktober” appearance, Sharon Osbourne transforms into legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks and performs “Stand Back” in a recreation of her 1983 hit music video.

It was only right that professional dancer Carrie Ann Inaba show off her moves as she performs a Jennifer Lopez medley of upbeat dance and R&B songs “Get Right” (2005) and her 1999 Grammy-nominated “Let’s Get Loud.”

Marie Osmond is celebrating her first Halloween with “The Talk” as singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani, paying homage to her 2006 Grammy-nominated hit song and music video “The Sweet Escape.”

Surprise! Past two-time “Rocktober” champion Sheryl Underwood unveils her big transformation when she hits the stage as a soulful Grammy Award winner from the ‘70s.

“THE TALK’S” FIFTH ANNUAL HALLOWEEN “ROCKTOBER LIP SYNC WAR,” airs THURSDAY, OCT. 31 ON CBS Featuring Special Guest Host Kelly Osbourne. (2:00-3:00 PM, ET/1:00-2:00 PM, CT/PT) on the CBS Television Network