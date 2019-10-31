Just A Crumb? Here’s What Happened When Trey Songz Popped Up In A Halloween Video With Jordyn Woods And Meg Thee Stallion
- By Bossip Staff
Trey Songz Is Creeping
Megan Thee Stallion may or may not be single right now. There’s been plenty of speculation about her status with Mr. Moneybagg after a fake viral snapchat blew up. Meg has also spent the last few months befriending new bestie Jordyn Woods. We can’t even handle all the cake-age and yammage going on.
If you watch Megan Thee Stallion’s IG video you’ll see in the corner of the room, prominently displayed, is one Trey Songz. He is always in the mix especially when fine women are found. So what’s the deal? Is he just hanging out, being a good platonic buddy? Is he trying to catch residual lady love?
And does the man age?!
Twitter is FULL of speculation and hilarity…
