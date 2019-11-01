Put On Blast: Common Rates Bars From Kanye West, Q-Tip, Juice Wrld & More [Video]

Common Gives His Thoughts On Some Bars From His Peers

It’s no secret that Common is one of the top tier rappers in the game, so it’s only right he get the chance to rate the skills of those around him. That’s why the Chicago emcee stopped by BET to rate the bars from some of his peers.

Without knowing who the lyrics were from, Common gives his real thoughts on some lyrics from fellow rappers and friends like Kanye West, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Mos Def, and more. He also gives some insight into some bars of his own.

Peep the video down below to see how he rates his peers.