It’s A Wrap: Solange Announces Alan Ferguson Split After 5 Years Of Marriage
Solange is making a surprising announcement, she and her husband have separated. After a video surfaced of her canoodling with a mystery man in L.A…
Rumors have been swirling on whether of not she and Alan Ferguson are divorced…Whether they are or aren't she looks very comfortable with this mystery man. This allegedly was taken on August 30, 2019.
the songstress released a statement via IG announcing that she and Alan Ferguson separated four months ago. She also added that she finds it unfair to “not have power at your own story” alluding to the press surrounding her new lover.
“[…] 11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business ?) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a nigga ain’t perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!”
the past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear. ive lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. ive also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes. 11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a nigga ain’t perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!
If you’re curious about who Solange is allegedly dating, it’s Gio Escobar. Gio is the de facto leader of the “post-genre” New York group Standing on The Corner. The 23-year-old also worked on her “When I Get Home” album.
We’ve got more on Solo’s (ALLEGED) new bae on the flip.
Gio previously gave his “Powerful Mysterious Earth Solange” a shoutout on his page.
We give thanks to the most High firstly, without Him our Merciful Benefactor nothing is able☪️ one time for yal know who , a Texas hero and my Friend there are no words to express the honor and gratitude i feel to have been a part. you been Here already and i only hope you feel as seen as you make others feel. because nobody knows what its like to be turned into a freak because you have talent its so strange the ways we manifest love here. its a shame the way we’re killing our Heroes as if the fate of the universe hangs on those three minutes , as if it’ll stop the sun from shining or cr*ckers from hatin isnt it a pity. and i say we need Solange so for that i’d vote yes to her doing three shows a years or staying home or making music when she wants or doing nothing. i only hope everyone can see it like so, The Black Universe should be supreme, Let us Pray to Allah to strengthen it. One more time for the Powerful Mysterious Earth Solange, 🖤🌍💯🌬go listen to the album now and watch that movie,
They could just be friends but it sure LOOKS like Gio in that video with Solo.
