It’s A Wrap: Solange Announces Alan Ferguson Split After 5 Years Of Marriage

Solange Announces Alan Ferguson Split

Solange is making a surprising announcement, she and her husband have separated. After a video surfaced of her canoodling with a mystery man in L.A…

the songstress released a statement via IG announcing that she and Alan Ferguson separated four months ago. She also added that she finds it unfair to “not have power at your own story” alluding to the press surrounding her new lover.

“[…] 11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business ?) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a nigga ain’t perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!”

If you’re curious about who Solange is allegedly dating, it’s Gio Escobar. Gio is the de facto leader of the “post-genre” New York group Standing on The Corner. The 23-year-old also worked on her “When I Get Home” album.



We’ve got more on Solo’s (ALLEGED) new bae on the flip.