Money Moves: Ray J’s Bike Sharing Company Inks Deal That Will Bring In $200 Million Next Year

- By Bossip Staff
Exclusive Weekend Launch Scoot-E-Bike

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ray J’s Bike-Sharing Company “ScootEBike” Projected To Make Over $200 Million In 2020

Ray J is continuing to make money moves. According to “The Source”,  his Raytroniks Corporation reportedly signed a deal with LoopShare, for their ScootEBike brand with Ray J milking the deal for about $34 million and over 18 million common shares in LOOPShare.

LoopShare is a ride-sharing company that specializes in sustainable urban transportation. This deal will surely take his company to the next level when ScootEbikes hits the streets in 2020, with digital dashboard services and technology unlike any bike-sharing company on the market.

The projected gross potential of the micro-mobility company is upward of $2 billion in the next two years. Damn.

Rolling Out 2018 Ride Conference

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Categories: For Discussion, News, Really????

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.