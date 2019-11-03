Back To Work: Kevin Hart Does First Interview Since His Horrific Calabasas Car Crash

Kevin Hart Does First Interview Since His Car Crash

Kevin Hart appears to be getting back in the rhythm of his work flow. Earlier this week, the actor and comedian posted a heartfelt video to Instagram, thanking everyone for their support. More importantly though, the video showed fans the long road ahead along with a small portion of his recovery process and, to be honest, it looks just as painful as you’d imagine.

Earlier this summer, Hart was involved a car accident in his customized muscle car, which required immediate back surgery. The car in question includes a boosted Dodge Hell Cat motor–If you are not familiar with that motor, just think about almost any rap song. It’s what all the young, rich rappers want because quite frankly, it is fast as HELL. But luckily, while everyone was prepared for Kevin’s situation to become a big legal mess with everyone involved lawyering up, it seems that those involved are just focused on getting back healthy and to 100%.

Since the wreck, the comedian hasn’t done any interviews or spoke publicly, other than the Instagram video he posted above. At the moment, it looks like he’s focusing on getting back to work, as his upcoming project Jumanji (The Next Level) dropped its first official trailer–which means it’s about time to promote. The only real appearance we’ve seen of Kevin since the crash was a mysterious meeting with Jay Z, Rich Paul & others at AVRA Estiatorio in Beverly Hills.

With that being said, it was only a matter of time before TMZ finally caught up with Kevin Hart. He seems to be in good spirits and was even down for the paparazzi talk. But hey, after weeks cooped up in the house, we would be dying to talk to anyone who would listen, too.

Luckily, it looks like Kevin Hart is almost at 100% and ready to return to work.

Check out the interview here.