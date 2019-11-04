For The Millionth Time: Kris Jenner Refutes Rumors That She Had A Sexual Soiree With Former Family Friend O.J. Simpson

Kris Jenner Is Going Against Rumors That She’s Slept With O.J.

Beside building multi-million dollar empires for almost all of her children (sorry, Rob) Kris Jenner has also spent a lot of her time throughout the years denying rumors of some sort of sexual soiree with former family friend O.J. Simpson. It seems like these whispers of infidelity in Jenner’s marriage to Robert Kardashian at the hands of O.J. come up every couple of months, and once again, they’re making their way back around.

On this Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris was forced to once again deny these rumors after certain tabloids were circulating further headlines about it.

“They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J.,” Jenner said. “That f***ing piece of shit. It’s really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started the media gives it life and breath and on the anniversary of Nicole’s death. It’s so tasteless and disgusting.”

Kris Jenner was good friends with O.J.’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. She and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered in 1994. When Robert Kardashian represented O.J. throughout his time as a defendant in the murder trial, it was a huge point of contention for the whole family.

“After 25 years, you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing. It’s just lie after lie after lie after lie, and it’s only so much that one human being can take,” Kris said, crying. “I’m so over stupid rumors of things that never happened.”

She also threatens to take legal action against tabloids running false stories, saying on Sunday’s episode:

“I just think it’s really unfair to Nicole’s family, my family, for these stupid rumors to be flying around out there. It’s always right there under the surface. My team has decided to take legal action because once and for all I have to do something about it.”

