Is This The End? Kris Jenner Tries Reinforcing Family Ties After Kourtney Says She “Wouldn’t Mind” If Show Stopped Airing [VIDEO]

Family Drama Is The Real Star Of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”

The folks over at E! just released a mid-season supertease of their hit show “Keeping Up With Kardashians” where you can see Kim being a real beyotch to Kourtney, Kourtney not gaf if the show continues, Khloé revealing Tristan tried putting a pink diamond ring on it and Kris begging the girls to stop being mean to each other. Check it out below:

How would you really feel if the Kardashians went off the air? Do you think Kourtney would truly be happy about it? Or would she realize how much her income would significantly shrink and she’d regret it?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, on E!.