Bag Secured: Megan Thee Stallion Spreads Holiday Cheer In Coach Campaign Alongside Yara Shahidi And More!

Megan Thee Stallion, Bob The Drag Queen, Yara And Keri Shahidi And Spike And Tonya Lee Star In Coach Holiday Campaign

Congratulations are in order for our FRIEND Megan Thee Stallion who appears in her first-ever fashion campaign with Coach this holiday season! The brand just unveiled their “Wonder For All” campaign for the 2019 holiday season which stars a fun, diverse cast including Megan, Yara Shahidi, model Kate Moss, Spike and Tonya Lee and more friends of Coach. Capturing the magical mood of the season, it champions the belief of coming together for the holidays and the inclusive, authentic spirit of New York.

Photographed by Juergen Teller, worked debuted his first campaign for Coach this fall, the images showcase the individuality of the cast members.

The campaign also introduces the house’s new Horse and Carriage collection. Seen on Kate Moss and a new version of the Kat Saddle Bag, the collection reimagines Coach’s iconic Horse and Carriage motif as a cool, colorful pattern on bags and ready-to-wear. First introduced in the 1950s, the Horse and Carriage is a symbol of Coach’s legacy of leathercraft and New York heritage, and the house’s first-ever code.

Check out more images below:

Hit the flip to watch the first of Coach’s “Wonder For All” short films, shot for the holiday season.