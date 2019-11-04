Watch The Button-Mashy Trailer For Star-Studded Sequel “Jumanji: The Next Level”

“Jumanji: The Next Level” Trailer

Last year’s box office-smashing “Jumanji” reboot was a global phenomenon so it’s only right that we get a soon-as-possible sequel that’s basically the same movie (starring the Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Nick Jonas) with a slight twist involving two of our fave Dannys–Glover and Devito–just in time for the holiday season.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” rumbles into theaters December 13, 2019.