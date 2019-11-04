BTS: ‘Queen & Slim’ Creators Lena Waithe And Melina Matsoukas Open Up About The Making Of Their Movie [VIDEO]

Lena Waithe And Melina Matsoukas Take Viewers Behind The Scenes Of ‘Queen & Slim’

Universal Pictures just dropped a new special featurette for their upcoming hotly anticipated Thanksgiving release, ‘Queen & Slim’ which features the film’s writer/producer Lena Waithe and director/producer Melina Matsoukas discussing the making of their first project together. Check it out below:

For those of y’all who have been hiding under a rock and don’t already know, the film is based on a couple on their first date together in Ohio, played by ‘Get Out’s’ Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, in her first starring feature-film role, when they are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction. The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results, when the man kills the police officer in self-defense, the unlikely couple are forced to go on the run, but the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the pair become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country. As they drive, the two unlikely fugitives will discover themselves and each other in the most dire and desperate of circumstances and will forge a deep and powerful love that will reveal their shared humanity and shape the rest of their lives.

Are you lining up to see this one on Thanksgiving?