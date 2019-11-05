Here’s What Happened When The Love & Hip-Hop: New York Trailer Showed Kimbella And Chrissy Doing THIS

Chrissy And Kimbella Reunite

It was one of the most iconic moments in reality show history. It defined a whole genre of reality TV and has lived in infamy for a decade. It’s the moment everyone still talks about to this day. We’re, of course, talking about Chrissy stomping out Kimbella on national TV on Love & Hip-Hop: New York. Remember?

Well Mona and VH1 dropped a bombshell announcement with the trailer for their new season of Love & Hip-Hop: New York. Kimbella and Chrissy are BYKE. Not only are they back but they are apparently hanging out together? Did they patch up their differences? This is all quite the shocker and seeing them on screen together has everyone losing their damn minds.

The day ones are coming home…and the return might not be as friendly as they planned. Get ready for the 1️⃣0️⃣th season of #LHHNY — MONDAY DEC 16 at 8/7c on @VH1! pic.twitter.com/evN0MzQ8eh — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) November 4, 2019

This has BLOWN UP the internet and the chaos is insane. Peep the wild reactions and comedy that has ensued.