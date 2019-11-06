Surgery Or Makeup Sorcery? Here’s Why Fans Say Mehgan James Knifed Her Face Up…

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

Mehgan James

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com / Splash News

‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Mehgan James Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors

What’s happening here? Mehgan James has been quietly serving a pointier chin over the last few months…we THINK it isn’t photoshop. Fans are just as curious as us about Mehgan’s new look, questioning it on social media.

The former “Bad Girl’s Club” looks different from how she did just a year ago. Her face was much rounder. She also isn’t shy when it comes to undergoing surgery. She went through a body transformation in 2018, shrinking her waistline.

Here’s how Meghan’s face looked before her alleged surgery vs. today.

Do YOU think she chiseled away her jaw and chin? Hit the flip for more of Mehgan’s “new” face.

View this post on Instagram

Favorite Jeans 😍 x @prettylittlething

A post shared by Mehgan James (@_mehganj) on

View this post on Instagram

@glamorouslashesla ❤️

A post shared by Mehgan James (@_mehganj) on

View this post on Instagram

Bare Face AF ! Lol a bih need a lil lash 😭

A post shared by Mehgan James (@_mehganj) on

View this post on Instagram

GoodMorning ❤️| @loungeunderwear

A post shared by Mehgan James (@_mehganj) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    @zaras_academy ❤️❤️

    A post shared by Mehgan James (@_mehganj) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.