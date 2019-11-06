Locked Up: R&B Singer YK Osiris Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting His Girlfriend

R&B Singer YK Osiris Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend, Biting Her Face

Just this past week singer YK Osiris was on social media saying the music business is “the devil” which is the typical thing artists do when their album flops.

We would tell you how many records it actually sold but no one knows except Def Jam. Now, It seems like bad luck is following him everywhere or maybe it’s his actions and lack or work ethic that are catching up with him in everyway possible since his XXL Freshman cover.

Monday the singer was arrested in Atlanta for assaulting his girlfriend this past September at his birthday party of all places.

TMZ reports,

According to the police report … YK Osiris’ girlfriend told cops back in September she got into a physical altercation with the singer at his bday bash, which ended with him choking her and biting her face.The woman says she confronted Osiris after seeing an image on his phone of another woman wearing nothing but a towel. The girlfriend claims they started yelling and Osiris said, “I am going to slap the s**t out of you.” Osiris’ GF told cops he chased her up a set of stairs into a bathroom and that’s when he choked her and bit her face. The woman claims she bit his lip to get him off her, and the fight was eventually broken up.

The Atlanta police department also states her injuries lined up with her story when they saw her. Osiris is being held on a felony charge without bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge for his preliminary hearing later this month at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta.