Bars: DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YK Osiris & Lil Mosey Go CRAZY On XXL Freshman Cypher Freestyle [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5
❯
❮
DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YK Osiris & Lil Mosey XXL Freshman Cypher
DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion steal the show during their XXL Freshman Cypher freestyle. Joining them are rappers YK Osiris and Lil Mosey.
Yeah, we’re not really sure either.
Press play to below to check ’em out.
Thoughts?
Check out the roundtable discussion and more reactions on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.