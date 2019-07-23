Bars: DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YK Osiris & Lil Mosey Go CRAZY On XXL Freshman Cypher Freestyle [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 - Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YK Osiris & Lil Mosey XXL Freshman Cypher

DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion steal the show during their XXL Freshman Cypher freestyle. Joining them are rappers YK Osiris and Lil Mosey.

Yeah, we’re not really sure either.

Press play to below to check ’em out.

Thoughts?

Check out the roundtable discussion and more reactions on the flip.

