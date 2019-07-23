Bars: DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YK Osiris & Lil Mosey Go CRAZY On XXL Freshman Cypher Freestyle [Video]

DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YK Osiris & Lil Mosey XXL Freshman Cypher

DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion steal the show during their XXL Freshman Cypher freestyle. Joining them are rappers YK Osiris and Lil Mosey.

Yeah, we’re not really sure either.

Press play to below to check ’em out.

Thoughts?

Meg Thee Stallion and DaBaby walking out of XXL after carrying that freshman class cypher pic.twitter.com/8lLrBq5NVt — kyler (@kyweezybeeitch) July 23, 2019

Check out the roundtable discussion and more reactions on the flip.