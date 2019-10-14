R&BeEeEeF: Jacquees & YK Osiris Get Into Baby Oily Croon Kerfuffle Over R&B Crown, Spark Hilarious Hysteria

when Jacquees & YK Osiris think they the king of r&b pic.twitter.com/F28B8s3KIA — shay 🌙 (@CallMeShayy_) October 13, 2019

Jacquees & YK Osiris Fight Over R&B Crown

Self-crowned King of R&B Jacquees and someone called a YK Osiris are embroiled in a hilariously un-self-aware R&Beef over the coveted King of R&B crown that many believe already belongs to someone else–but, um, don’t tell them that.

It all started during YK Osiris’s interview with Sway on TRL (yes, that still exists) where he laughed off Jacquees who, in his mind, isn’t on his level musically.

The KING of R&B YK Osiris says Jacquees isn’t on his level MUSICALLY. Peep Sway’s Reaction pic.twitter.com/MSF4k3arFZ — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) October 13, 2019

Of course Jacquees responded and kicked off the R&Beef that quickly spilled onto Instagram where the singers argued on Live like scorned besties in a ridiculous moment that sent Twitter into a cackle-filled frenzy.

Jacquees and YK Osiris are really on IG arguing about which one of them is the king of RnB pic.twitter.com/WhJhvkmkQp — Lil Spooky✨ (@xixioshun) October 13, 2019

Peep the hilarious hysteria over Jacquees vs. YK Osiris on the flip.