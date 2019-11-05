Here’s What Happened When Drake Revealed A Sneak Peek Of His Mythical Son

drake showing off his son the same way girls be showing off their man pic.twitter.com/2zj2CtkMW6 — weecho (@ayoweez) November 5, 2019

Drake Reveals His Son (Kinda), Sparks Chaos

After months of scrutiny, slander and a scathing diss track from Pusha T, Drake publicly claimed his son Adonis and revealed a sneak peek of the mythical toddler on his Instagram stories that whipped the whole entire internet into a frenzy.

Drake showed a pic of his son foot .. get y’all mans pic.twitter.com/TKwJpOuUrZ — blvck (@blvckNC) November 5, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Drake revealing a sneak peek of his son on the flip.