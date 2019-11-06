Stop Being Greedy! DMX Producer Dame Grease Files $2 Mill Suit Against Ralo Harrison For Allegedly Stealing Music Royalties (Exclusive)

Music Vet Dame Grease Says Rasheed “ Ralo” Harrison Screwed Him Out Of Royalties

The producer for DMX’s hit “Stop Being Greedy” wants a man he believes stole his royalties to do just that.

One of hip hop’ most prolific songwriter/producers – who helped to hone the Ruff Ryders’ sound – has sued a fellow music industry veteran for orchestrating a music royalty theft scam.

Dame Grease has filed a $2 million lawsuit against Wonder Boy Publishing head Rasheed “Ralo” Harrison for tortious interference with contract, alleging he straight up stole Grease’s extensive publishing catalog from right under his and the record label’s nose.

According to court papers obtained by BOSSIP, Grease said he inked a publishing deal with Sony 20 years ago where the company would oversee his catalog and he would retain 50 percent of his copyrights.

But the writer said he believes Harrison forged his signature and illegally took over ownership of the catalog, and Grease said Sony hasn’t provided an accounting of his royalties for seven years.

Sony/ATV Music Publishing and BMG Rights Management are also named as defendants for breach of contract, Grease’s amended complaint, which was filed Nov. 4, states.

Grease is being represented by Lita Rosario, who also litigated Big Pun’s widow’s back royalty case against Fat Joe a few years back.

“Actually, my first thought was to get on some street s**t,” Grease told BOSSIP about when he learned of the alleged fraud. “With selling 60 million records, I knew the residuals weren’t coming back. I was seeing royalty statements for a couple of hundred dollars.”

The ghostwriter, who helped pen and produce classics from the late 1990s including Nore and Nas’ “Body In The Trunk,” The Lox’s “We’ll Always Love Big Poppa,” and most of DMX’s debut album, “It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot,” said he believes he’s not Harrison’s only alleged victim and wouldn’t be surprised if other big names sue him for compensation in the future.

Grease, who is supporting two of his children in college, said he wants his catalog back, an accounting from Sony on how they allegedly dropped the ball and his back royalties plus punitive damages.

We’ve reached out to Harrison’s lawyer, who said he was not involved in the case declined to comment.