Going Out With A Bang! Bang! Bang! John Witherspoon’s Star Studded Homegoing Ceremony Included Tributes From Ice Cube And David Letterman

Cast And Crew Of Friday Movie Reunite At John Witherspoon’s Funeral

John Witherspoon has plenty of reasons to smile in heaven. His homegoing ceremony was held in Los Angeles Tuesday and many of his close friends and previous co-stars were on hand to say their goodbyes.

According to TMZ reports, the open-casket celebration of life for the late comedian included a huge gathering of friends, family and celebs, including David Letterman who commenced the celebration. Letterman and Witherspoon have serious history, having both honed their careers at The Comedy Store in Hollywood alongside Richard Pryor, Robin Williams and Jay Leno.

Chris Tucker and Ice Cube, who both posted loving tributes on their social media earlier this week, were also on hand at the event.

Ice Cube took to the mic to deliver a speech, which you can watch below:

Cedric the Entertainer, George Wallace, Angela Gibbs and Bill Bellamy also spoke at the big event.

While Regina King was unable to attend, she did send a video message which was played on the big screen.

Several guests who attended posted the program, which included the lines he’ll long be remembered for from “Boomerang” — Bang! Bang! Bang!

R.I.P. to a real one.

Check out posts from Marla Gibbs and Lil Rel below as well as more photos.