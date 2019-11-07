D-D-Damn: Fabolous’ Sour Sister Puts Him & Emily B On BLAST!

Fabolous’ Sister Blasts Him On Instagram

Fabolous’ older sister Vonja Jackson has had enough of him and wife Emily B estranging her from their family. The 54-year-old woman put the couple on blast on Instagram recently. If you’re thinking Vonja wants to be reconciled with her brother and sister-in-law, think again. She says “F-CK” Fab and Emily, insinuating she’s done kissing his butt like everyone else.

Vonja writes:

Your asinine ways reflect our relationship, we don’t have one. Your subliminal shots don’t mean sh-t if you can’t @ me. We are done in reality and I won’t front for the gram or any other app. F-ck you! John. Go ban all the rest of the people that post up about you, you won’t be able to stop the blogs IDIOT . Keep f-cking with me I will sting you like a mf stranger. We are beyond reconciliation motherf-cker. Stop watching me, I give zero f-cks about you and Emily and your kiss a– policies! People stop dm to show me sh-t! All you fake family members kiss my a– , where was you at when his a– needed you? . Foh . Have a good day on purpose you dickriding b-tches. As far as my kids mind your f-cking business when it comes to me and my brother beefing! LEAVE MY PROFILES ON TWITTER FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM ALONE BEFORE I GET BLOG RICH ON YOUR A–!

