Cinema Or Nah: Jordan Peele Gives His Perspective On Martin Scorsese’s Marvel Debate

Jordan Peele Speaks On Whether Or Not Marvel Is Cinema

The comments Martin Scorsese made about Marvel movies not being cinema has been all throughout the headlines for weeks now–and the latest director to weigh in on the debate is Jordan Peele.

It all went down during a discussion at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City on Wednesday, where Peele was asked about Martin Scorsese’s heavy criticism of Marvel. Just as many fans of Peele might imagine, the filmmaker said he’s one into gate-keeping what cinema is and isn’t. He also went on to say that what makes a movie worthwhile is its ability to make an audience feel, particularly while at the movie theater.

“I’m not particularly engaged in the ‘What is cinema, what isn’t cinema?’ conversation,” Jordan Peele said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “My definition of film and what my movie experience is, is movies that you can go and have a theatrical experience, a shared experience with the audience [and] go through emotions: cheers, tears, laughs.”